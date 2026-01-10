Home

News

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains very poor amid cold wave conditions, IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ amid cold wave conditions, IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog

Delhi Pollution: Light rain on Friday reduced the pollution levels, however, the air quality of the capital city again slipped back into the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog.

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ amid cold wave conditions, IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog

Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi and NCR woke up to a bone-chilling morning on Saturday. The minimum temperature in the capital city dipped to 4.6°C on Friday night. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog today. Light showers on Friday morning decreased the pollution levels; however, the air quality again slipped back into the ‘very poor’ category. Major areas of Delhi like Dwarka, ITO, LLB Stadium recorded near 400 AQI. However, dense fog reduced visibility during the early morning hours, increasing chances of road mishaps.

On Friday, reacting to deteriorating air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that air pollution in the capital city is not a few-month problem; rather it requires year-long efforts to bring it under control. While speaking during the Winter session of the Delhi Assembly, she emphasised that the pollution levels will decrease only if concerned agencies work throughout the year.

Delhi Pollution: Areas-Wise Data

Area / Monitoring Station AQI DTU, CPCB 313 Dwarka Sector 8 398 IGI Airport 329 Dilshad Garden 341 ITO 357 JLB Stadium 393 Lodhi Road 337

Delhi Weather Forecast

The capital city continues to face a double attack of fog and cold waves in the coming days. The weather department stated that the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The mercury is expected to stay between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Cold Wave Warning

Cold wave and dense fog conditions are going to continue across northwestern, central, and eastern India. The weather department stated that cold day conditions are expected in pats of eastern Rajasthan and Bihar from January 9-11, in Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan on January 9-10. Similar weather conditions is expected to prevail in Madhya Pradesh on January 9-10. Cold wave conditions will prevail in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on 10 January, in Rajasthan from 11-14 January.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.