Delhi Pollution: Air Quality remains ‘very poor’ despite Sunday showers, dense fog reduces visibility Noida, Gurugram, airport issues travel advisory
Delhi Pollution: Despite light rain on Sunday, the air quality of the national capital remained in ‘very poor’ category with overall AQI recorded 318. The India Meteorological Department forecast a partly cloudy day with light fog likely during the morning hours. Dense fog gripped Noida and Gurugram.
Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi and NCR woke up to dense fog on Monday morning, reducing visibility in many parts of the capital city. Due to severe fog conditions, visibility dropped to less than 50 metres in many parts of the capital city, severely impacting the movement of vehicles on major roads. Despite Sunday showers, air quality of Delhi remained in ‘very poor’ category, with an overall AQI of 318. The weather department has not issued any alert for the national capital, and the day will remain partly cloudy, but cold winds during the morning and night hours may continue. North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to witness a major change in weather today as two Western Disturbances move in quick succession across the country.
Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall AQI of the capital city was recorded 318 around 8 am.
Very Poor AQI (301–400)
|Area
|AQI
|Mundka
|331
|Wazirpur
|331
|Dwarka Sector 8
|329
|Okhla Phase-2
|323
|RK Puram
|322
|Punjabi Bagh
|318
|Rohini
|312
|Ashok Vihar
|309
Poor AQI (201–300)
|Area
|AQI
|Chandni Chowk
|285
|ITO
|279
|Bawana
|271
|Burari
|246
|Narela
|232
|Alipur
|227
Travel Advisory Isssued
Travel Advisory
Low visibility and fog over #Delhi may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.
We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app.…
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 2, 2026
Delhi Weather
A western disturbance has started affecting the weather of region. The weather department forecast fairly mild weather today. Sunday like very light rain is also likely over the coming weekend. The minimum temperature was recorded 12.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. however, the mercury will touch 7-9°C by Friday.
Maximum temperatures is expected to hover between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.
Another western disturbance may affect north-west India from February 5, which could bring light rain towards the end of the week.
#WATCH Delhi: Dense fog envelops parts of the national capital. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/xx5eJWFlee
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026
Snowfall Warning
According to IMD, hill states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, under the influence of the western disturbance, are expected to witness rain and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Rain Warning
The weather department has predicted light showers over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan today.
Dense fog will persist during the morning and night hours in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until February 3.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in prts of Tamil Nadu, including Thiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore, till February 5. Chennai is expected to receive rainfall throughout the week.
In Chennai, the sky will be partly cloudy and the temperature is expected to be arnd 31°C.
