Home

News

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains very poor, IMD issues rain warning

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues rain warning

Delhi Pollution: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR was recorded 377, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. IMD has forecast light rain in Delhi and NCR, accompanied by gusty winds. Parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are still under the grip of cold wave conditions.

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues rain warning

Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to a chilly morning amid dense smog that enveloped the region during the morning hours of Thursday. The smog sharply reduced visibility, worsening air quality across the region. The overall Air Quality Index was recorded at 377, plunging into the ‘very poor’ category. According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple area witnessed one of the worst air quality levels today, with the AQI dropping to 377. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gusty winds and light rain are expected to dip the temperature today. Cold wave conditions still persist in parts of North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from AIIMS. AQI in the area was recorded at ‘359’ in the ‘very poor’ category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/UR5rrCWB8t — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

The overall air quality of the capital city remains in ‘very poor’ category with the overall AQI of 377. Major areas such as ITO and AIIMS recorded the AQI of 331 and 359 respectively.

Delhi Pollution: Parking Charges Doubled Under GRAP 3, 4

In an effort to curb the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government on Wednesday doubled the parking charges at authorised parking sites. Most has been taken to decrease the use of private vehicles when the capital city is facing ‘Severe’ Air Quality Index (AQI between 401-450).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi Weather

The weather department stated that today, January 22, is expected to stay generally cloudy, with light showers can batter the capital city and adjoining NCR. Light showers are expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and strong gusty winds with a speed of at 30–40 kmph. The second spell of very light to light rain is expected during the afternoon and evening.

A thick layer of dense fog enveloped the entire region during the morning hours, reducing visibility.

Cold Wave Warning

Cold wave and dense fog conditions persisted in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Adampur has emerged as the coldest part in the plains, recording a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Dense fog conditions reduced visibility during the morning hours, increasing the risk of road mishap. Cold wave conditions also prevailed in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to IMD, foggy conditions are expected during morning time over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from January 24 to 26. Rain and snowfall are very likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Rainfall Alert

Moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab on Friday. Thunderstorm activity, accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds is expected in parts of Punjab on Jan 22 and 23 and in Haryana and Chandigarh on Jan 23.

The Northeast monsoon retreated from Tamil Nadu on Monday. Fog conditions may continue in parts of the southern state till Friday. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, dry weather and clear skies would prevail in Tamil Nadu till Saturday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.