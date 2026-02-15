  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Pollution: Air quality slips back to poor, will it rain in Delhi?

Delhi Pollution: Air quality slips back to ‘poor’, will it rain in Delhi?

After witnessing improved air quality for days, the air quality of Delhi again recorded a ‘poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 221 on Sunday. Notably, over 23 of the 39 monitoring stations reported ‘poor’ AQI levels, pushing Delhiites back to breathing toxic air.

Published date india.com Published: February 15, 2026 9:41 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
pollution delhi aqi
Delhi Pollution: Air quality slips back to ‘poor’, will it rain in Delhi?

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR are moving towards the summer season as winter chills are fading away. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 26–27 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature will stay around 10–11 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that back-to-back weather disturbances may affect the capital city’s weather around Tuesday and Wednesday due to which rain is expected in the capital city. The air quality of the national capital again plunged to ‘poor’ category, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 221 around 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI is marginally worse than Saturday’s AQI of 209.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

Area AQI
Mundka 275
Anand Vihar 265
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 265
Vivek Vihar 252
Rohini 250
Ashok Vihar 243
Bawana 241
Chandni Chowk 228
Dwarka 221
ITO 213

Delhi Weather

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime mercury will settle around 11 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, back-to-back weather disturbances may affect Delhi’s weather around Tuesday and Wednesday due to which rain is expected in the capital city.

“A Western Disturbance on Feb 13 will mainly affect the hills. Another disturbance on the night of Feb 16 may bring scattered rain to parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a trough extending from Delhi to Gujarat, along with moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea,” an analyst said.

Also Read: Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi? IMD issues alert for 11 states, dense fog in UP – Check forecast here

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

North India Weather

The weather department has issued an alert of moderate rainfall in as many as 11 states, including North India. Daytime temperatures in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. However, northern and central India are expected to witness rain and fog.

Although the cold wave conditions have now passed, light to moderate fog conditions will continue in the North Indian states. Morning fog may affect visibility in cities such as Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Baghpat, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etawah, Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, and Jhansi.

IMD has warned that the weather in Uttar Pradesh may deteriorate in the coming days. Light showers are very likely in parts of western Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18. The districts likely to experience rain include Saharanpur, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya, Farrukhabad, and Mainpuri.

These showers may cause temperatures to drop and the cold to increase.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.