Delhi Pollution: Air quality slips back to ‘poor’, will it rain in Delhi?

Area AQI Mundka 275 Anand Vihar 265 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 265 Vivek Vihar 252 Rohini 250 Ashok Vihar 243 Bawana 241 Chandni Chowk 228 Dwarka 221 ITO 213

Delhi Weather

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime mercury will settle around 11 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, back-to-back weather disturbances may affect Delhi’s weather around Tuesday and Wednesday due to which rain is expected in the capital city.

“A Western Disturbance on Feb 13 will mainly affect the hills. Another disturbance on the night of Feb 16 may bring scattered rain to parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a trough extending from Delhi to Gujarat, along with moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea,” an analyst said.

North India Weather

The weather department has issued an alert of moderate rainfall in as many as 11 states, including North India. Daytime temperatures in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. However, northern and central India are expected to witness rain and fog.

Although the cold wave conditions have now passed, light to moderate fog conditions will continue in the North Indian states. Morning fog may affect visibility in cities such as Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Baghpat, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etawah, Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, and Jhansi.

IMD has warned that the weather in Uttar Pradesh may deteriorate in the coming days. Light showers are very likely in parts of western Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18. The districts likely to experience rain include Saharanpur, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya, Farrukhabad, and Mainpuri.

These showers may cause temperatures to drop and the cold to increase.