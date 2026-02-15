By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Pollution: Air quality slips back to ‘poor’, will it rain in Delhi?
After witnessing improved air quality for days, the air quality of Delhi again recorded a ‘poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 221 on Sunday. Notably, over 23 of the 39 monitoring stations reported ‘poor’ AQI levels, pushing Delhiites back to breathing toxic air.
Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR are moving towards the summer season as winter chills are fading away. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 26–27 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature will stay around 10–11 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that back-to-back weather disturbances may affect the capital city’s weather around Tuesday and Wednesday due to which rain is expected in the capital city. The air quality of the national capital again plunged to ‘poor’ category, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 221 around 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI is marginally worse than Saturday’s AQI of 209.
Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.