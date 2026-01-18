Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality slips to severe amid cold wave, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi Pollution: Most of the air quality monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI levels exceeding 450, categorizing it as 'severe+'. IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog for today. Cold wave conditions continue to persist in the capital city and adjoining NCR.

Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi woke up to another chilly morning on Sunday amid alarming air quality levels. A thick layer of hazardous smog enveloped the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR). The air quality of the capital city continued to deteriorate sharply as the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 437 at 6:30 am (severe category), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Most of the monitoring stations installed across Delhi reported AQI levels above 450, categorizing it as ‘severe+’. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature of the national capital is expected to hover between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from around the Akshardham area pic.twitter.com/0aqFCb0aAS — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

