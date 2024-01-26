Home

Delhi Pollution Alert: AQI Crosses ‘Severe’ Category For 2nd Time In 3 Days; Centre Delays Stricter Curbs

Predictions from the IMD and the IITM indicate an improvement in Delhi's air quality since Friday itself.

Delhi Weather: Cold Wave Continues To Haunt People Amid Dense Fog, AQI ‘Very Poor’ | Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: The AQI levels in Delhi-NCR reached the 400 mark for the second time in three days on a 24-hour average basis but as of now, the Centre has decided to delay the implementation of stricter measures to curb the pollution. Notably, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 409 at 4 PM today, which is a level at which stricter curbs under Stage III of the Centre’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are imposed, but the centre has decided to wait, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The CAQM sub-committee for operationalisation of GRAP convened an emergency meeting and took stock of the air quality situation, projected AQI, and meteorological forecasts, a statement said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), a dip in temperature and foggy weather allowed the accumulation of pollutants in Delhi on Friday.

Improvement In Delhi Air Quality Expected

Forecasts by the IMD and the IITM suggest an improvement in Delhi’s air quality from Friday itself. It is expected to be in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days, the statement said.

“Therefore, the committee decided to monitor the situation before considering the invocation of stringent actions under Stage III of GRAP,” it said. The ongoing preventive or restrictive actions implemented under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP will continue. Stage III curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

What’s Allowed Under Current Regulations?

Construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, health care, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation and water supply are exempt from the ban.

GRAP, implemented in the region during the winter season, takes actions in four stages: Stage I: ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II: ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301–400); Stage III: ‘Severe’ (AQI 401–450); and Stage IV: ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI above 450).

Dense Fog And Chilling Cold To Persist In North India

Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next three days, while for five days in Uttar Pradesh, they will improve gradually thereafter, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Citing no relief from chilling weather, the IMD further predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that minimum temperatures are in the range of three-six degrees Celsius over most parts of the plains of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“Minimum temperatures are in the range of seven to 10 degrees Celisus over the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal,” said the IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)

