Home

News

Delhi Pollution Alert: AQI plummets to very poor, fog disrupts flight operations - Check details

Delhi Pollution Alert: AQI plummets to ‘very poor’, fog disrupts flight operations – Check details

Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the “very poor” category. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 298 at 8 am.

Delhi Pollution Alert: AQI plummets to ‘very poor’, fog disrupts flight operations - Check details

Delhi Pollution Alert: After a brief respite from polluted air, the air quality in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) has again plummeted to the ‘inferior’ category, with the overall AQI recorded at 298 (8 am). The AQI deteriorated again after strong winds flushed out pollution from the region. Most parts of the capital city recorded pollution level worsen further, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi stated that the air quality is very likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. The air quality is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ from Monday to Wednesday.

Pollution Hotspots

Today, Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 343, Jahangirpuri also reported at 326 AQI, while Vivek Vihar stood at 321, AQI in Anand Vihar was 323, Nehru Nagar recorded 329, Rohini stood at 313, Wazirpur recorded 313 and AQI at IHBAS Dilshad Garden was 310.

In central and south Delhi, the AQI at ITO was at 260, in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium it was 255, and Sri Aurobindo Marg registered 247. Other parts such as North Campus, DU, recorded an AQI of 246.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi Weather

The weather department stated that the capital city is expected to see mainly clear skies, however, visibility would be reduced during the early morning hours due to fog. Shallow fog is expected to engulf many places. Moderate fog is expected at isolated places. There is no forecast of rain in the national capital, and the skies will remain clear throughout the day.

The minimum recorded was 7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, with a maximum expected to go to 19 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Cold Wave

The weather department has issued a warning of a cold wave for isolated places of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

A cold wave is expected to settle into North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Snowfall In Hilly States

IMD has predicted light snowfall in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts on January 6. It has also issued a yellow warning for dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur districts till January 7.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to continue during night/morning hours at many/some places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till 7th; over West Uttar Pradesh till 5th; over East Uttar Pradesh till 8th; over East Rajasthan till 4th; over Odisha till 6th January, 2026,” IMD tweeted.

Cold Wave Alert

The weather department stated that cold weather conditions are very likely in North India and Bihar from January 3 to 5.

Cold weather conditions will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till January 7, in western Rajasthan till 8.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.