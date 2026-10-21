Delhi pollution alert: GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality reaches ‘poor’ levels; check list of restrictions

To combat rising air pollution levels, stage one of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been activated across Delhi-NCR, introducing measures like mandatory anti-smog guns, road sprinkling and vehicle check campaigns.

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Delhi Air Pollution- File image

Delhi pollution alert: In a matter of alert for the residents of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the authorities have decided to impose GRAP-1 pollution controlling measures due to the worsening air quality in the region. The national capital recorded its first “poor” air quality day of the season here on Wednesday morning, as a thick layer of haze engulfed parts of the city following overnight Dussehra celebrations. For those unversed, an AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as ‘Moderate’, which the CPCB notes can cause “breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma, and heart diseases.” Here are all the details you need to know about the GRAP-1 restriction imposed in Delhi-NCR.

“The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed at 179 (‘Moderate’ Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 (‘Poor’ Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in ‘Poor’ cateqory in coming days,” the CAQM said in a statement.

The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300. The GRAP-1 restrictions include the following:

What are the restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage I?

Category / Area Restriction / Action Imposed Penalty / Enforcement Construction Sites Mandatory use of anti-smog guns Up to ₹10,000 fine for violations Road Maintenance Intensified water sprinkling and mechanized sweeping Up to ₹10,000 fine for violations Waste Disposal Strict prohibition on burning garbage or leaves in the open Heavy fines (Up to ₹10,000) Hotels & Dhabas Complete prohibition on using coal or wood in tandoors Up to ₹10,000 fine for violations Vehicles / Traffic Traffic police checking campaign against vehicles without PUCC Up to ₹10,000 fine for violations

Central Pollution Control Board shares Delhi pollution data

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 238 at 10:00 AM. The sudden spike marks a significant jump of 59 points from Tuesday afternoon’s reading of 179, a report by IANS news agency said.

According to CPCB data from 56 of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, two locations, Jahangirpuri and Pusa entered the “very poor” air quality category, registering AQI levels of 308 and 314, respectively.

Delhi’s first instance of “poor” air quality since July

The reading marks Delhi’s first instance of “poor” air quality since July 12 and 13, when the city recorded AQIs of 261 and 246, respectively. Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as “good,” 51 to 100 as “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 as “moderate,” 201 to 300 as “poor,” 301 to 400 as “very poor,” and 401 to 500 as “severe.”

(With inputs from agencies)