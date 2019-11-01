New Delhi: Minutes after a public health emergency was declared in Delhi-NCR on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools in the national capital will be closed till November 5 due to prevailing poor air quality.

However, there is no update yet on the schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

“Due to stubble burning, the pollution level in Delhi is very high, hence the government has decided to shut all schools till November 5,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

दिल्ली में पराली के बढ़ते धुएँ के चलते प्रदूषण का स्तर बहुत ज़्यादा बढ़ गया है. इसलिए सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि दिल्ली के सभी स्कूल 5 नवम्बर तक बंद रहेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019

“This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children,” said Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority had said, while declaring an unprecedented public health emergency in Delhi-NCR.

As the air quality dropped to ’emergency’ or ‘severe-plus’ category on Friday, the Delhi CM also distributed anti-pollution masks to the school children as a part of the government plan to protect the children from air pollution.

He asked schoolchildren to write a letter to Punjab and Haryana chief ministers, requesting them to stop their farmers from burning crop residue.

Prior to this, the Delhi government had issued a circular to protect the school children from the city’s toxic air.

Meanwhile, the EPCA also prohibited the construction activities in Delhi and NCR till the morning of November 5 while bursting of crackers has been completely banned for the entire winter season.

Air pollution is among the leading causes of death in children, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), as kids breathe faster than adults, making them more susceptible.