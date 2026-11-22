Delhi Pollution: No respite from toxic air as AQI crosses 300; area near AIIMS records highest level

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 252 at around 5:30 am. However, the air quality improved by 6:40 am, with the AQI dropping to 145, bringing it into the ‘moderate’ category.

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Delhi Pollution

New Delhi: There seems to be no respite from toxic pollution in Delhi and other cities across the National Capital Region (NCR). The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi on Sunday morning was recorded above 300, falling under the ‘very poor’ category. At Anand Vihar in Delhi, the AQI was recorded at 252 around 5:30 am. However, air quality showed some improvement by 6:40 am, with the AQI dropping to 145, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

Delhi Air Pollution: Here are some of the key details:

The AQI near AIIMS Delhi was recorded at 326 around 6:50 am, falling under the ‘very poor’ category.

In Ghaziabad, the AQI was recorded at around 200 during the morning hours.

In Gurugram, Haryana, the AQI was also recorded at around 200 this morning, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

AQI Recorded Across Different Locations Today

Location AQI Category Anand Vihar 251 Poor Ashok Vihar 244 Poor Bawana, Delhi 267 Poor Chandni Chowk, Delhi 304 Very Poor IGI Airport 200 Poor Noida Sector 62 313 Very Poor Indirapuram, Ghaziabad 189 Moderate Hapur 114 Moderate Gurugram Sector 51 202 Poor

East Delhi explores drone-based water sprinkling to fight dust pollution

Drones were used in a trial to spray water over dust-prone areas near Akshardham in east Delhi on Saturday as the district administration explored the use of technology to control construction-related dust and tackle air pollution, officials said.

The demonstration was held at a railway construction site near Dhobighat, which has been identified as a dust-prone stretch and falls under the Commonwealth Games Village pollution hotspot.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Revenue Department, Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Railways, among others, were present during the inspection.

V K Bidhuri, the East District’s nodal secretary for air pollution mitigation, visited the area to review pollution control measures, according to a statement. The drone used in the trial takes off with water drawn from a tank placed on the ground and can spray it over an area extending around 100 metres on either side, officials said.

The trial was aimed at assessing whether the technology could help cover larger dust-prone areas in less time and make water sprinkling more efficient.

Air purifiers, masks and indoor venues: Delhi weddings adapt to pollution season

The flowers are in place, the menus finalised and the wedding outfits ready. But in Delhi, as the winter wedding season coincides with worsening air quality, families are adding another item to their celebrations checklist — protection from pollution.

At a five-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi, wedding celebrations were in full swing in mid-October, with flowers, food and festivities setting the scene. But amid the elaborate arrangements, one family had an unusual addition to its checklist — air purifiers.

“The bride’s family, who had travelled from Vancouver, Canada, was concerned about Delhi’s air quality and approached the organisers to arrange air purifiers for the residential wedding,” said Mohsin Khan of Vivah Luxury Weddings.

For wedding planners, such requests are hardly unusual this season. And it is not just air purifiers. While only financially well-off families may be able to afford them, indoor celebrations, face masks and even masks matching wedding outfits are increasingly becoming part of the wedding season in the national capital, as pollution concerns begin to influence how families plan their celebrations, Khan said.