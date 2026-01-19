Home

News

Delhi Pollution: AQI remains in severe zone, slight improvement recorded – Will it rain in capital?

Delhi Pollution: AQI remains in ‘severe’ zone, slight improvement recorded – Will it rain in capital?

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and NCR have witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Monday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 418, on Sunday it was 439, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is expected in Delhi-NCR in the coming days. This could intensify the ongoing cold wave conditions in the region.

Delhi Pollution: AQI remains in ‘severe’ zone, slight improvement recorded – Will it rain in capital?

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to a shivery morning on Monday, with dense fog enveloping the region during morning hours. The capital city witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality today, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 418, on Sunday, it was 439, as per Central Pollution Control Board data. People could get marginal relief from the toxic air in the coming days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light showers are expected later this week due to fresh western disturbances. This natural phenomenon could intensify the ongoing cold wave.

#WATCH | A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi NCR. Visuals from the area near Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar. AQI in the area, as claimed by CPCB, is 455, falling in the ‘severe’ category. pic.twitter.com/dDI43vFA0f — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2026

Delhi Pollution

According to Meteorological Department (IMD) and CPCB, AQI of the capital city is expected to remain in the ‘very poor ’ category until January 21.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog for Delhi during the morning hours.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi Weather

The capital city and adjoining NCR woke up to another shivery morning on Monday, however, the impact of the cold wave has weakened slightly over the past few days. According to the weather department, a new western disturbance may start affecting the region from today. It means the cold wave conditions will continue. Due to the western disturbance light rain is expected in some parts from January 22, further affecting temperatures.

The minimum temperature is likely to hover between 10-13 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 21 degrees Celsius.

Western Disturbance To Impact North India

According to the weather department, two fresh western disturbances are likely to hit the Western Himalayan region from today and January 21. Due to these, rain and snowfall are likely in hilly areas.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh between January 22 and 24. Moderate showers and light snowfall expected in Uttarakhand on January 18, 21 and 22.

Rain Warning

The weather department stated that scattered rainfall over parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan is likely from January 22 to 24. While dense to very dense fog conditions exist across several regions.

The weather department has forecasted that conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Cold Wave Warning

Cold wave conditions will persist in isolated parts of East Uttar Pradesh and interior Odisha. Punjab’s Amritsar recorded the lowest temperature of 1.7°C, making it the coldest place in the plains.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.