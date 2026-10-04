Delhi Pollution: AQI rises to 196, highest in 82 days – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Delhi Pollution: The air quality of the national capital has started to deteriorate weeks before the winter season, raising tensions for the residents. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 196 at 10am on Sunday, highest level in 83 days. The question arises – what are the reasons that are pushing the air pollution level higher in the region? Well according to officials less rain, slow wind speeds and localised emissions are behind the rising AQI levels.
Out of 43 active air quality monitoring stations, 22 stations recorded ‘poor’ air quality. Mundka has emerged as the most polluted area of the capital city with an AQI of 282. The second most polluted area was Narela at 262, followed by Jahangirpuri and Okhla – 248, 232, respectively.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.