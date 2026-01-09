By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Pollution: AQI Slips To ‘Very Poor’ amid cold wave, rain expected in …
Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR’s air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 318.
Delhi Pollution: The air quality of the national capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 318 at 6:05 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. On Thursday, the air quality was slightly better with the AQI dropping to 279 at 7:05 am from 302 on Wednesday. Residents of the capital city woke up to a severe spell of bone-chilling cold amid dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Delhi Pollution: Area-wise Air Quality
|Area
|Air Quality Index (AQI)
|Category
|Nehru Nagar
|389
|Very Poor
|Anand Vihar
|382
|Very Poor
|R K Puram
|380
|Very Poor
|Okhla Phase-2
|373
|Very Poor
|Vivek Vihar
|364
|Very Poor
|Sirifort
|357
|Very Poor
|Patparganj
|351
|Very Poor
|Aya Nagar
|299
|Poor
|CRRI Mathura Road
|296
|Poor
|Shadipur
|295
|Poor
|Narela
|291
|Poor
|Lodhi Road
|289
|Poor
|Alipur
|281
|Poor
|Burari Crossing
|278
|Poor
|North Campus DU
|275
|Poor
|Najafgarh
|270
|Poor
|Mandir Marg
|267
|Poor
|Bawana
|265
|Poor
|NSIT Dwarka
|259
|Poor
|IGI Airport T3
|245
|Poor
Areas that recorded ‘very poor’ category were – Chandni Chowk (332), Mundka (324), ITO (306), Dwarka Sector-8 (342), Jahangirpuri (334), Rohini (334), and IIT Delhi (303).
Rain In Delhi-NCR
The weather department has predicted light showers in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, adding that mercury is expected to dip further.
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (Delhi), light rainfall is expected in Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road.
Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert
Dense to very dense fog is expected during morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, the capital city and adjoining NCR. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Visibility will further reduce to near zero in several areas.
Cold day conditions are expected to prevail in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan, on January 9. Similar conditions are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka.
Due to cold wave conditions, schools in Delhi and Haryana have been shut until January 15.The UP government has also ordered to close schools in Noida and Ghaziabad till January 10.
The weather department has forecasted cold wave conditions to intensify further this week. Till January 14, Delhi is likely to see clear skies in the morning hours.
