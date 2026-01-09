Delhi Pollution: AQI Slips To ‘Very Poor’ amid cold wave, rain expected in …

  • Home
Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR’s air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 318.

Delhi Pollution: The air quality of the national capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 318 at 6:05 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. On Thursday, the air quality was slightly better with the AQI dropping to 279 at 7:05 am from 302 on Wednesday. Residents of the capital city woke up to a severe spell of bone-chilling cold amid dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Delhi Pollution: Area-wise Air Quality

Area Air Quality Index (AQI) Category
Nehru Nagar 389 Very Poor
Anand Vihar 382 Very Poor
R K Puram 380 Very Poor
Okhla Phase-2 373 Very Poor
Vivek Vihar 364 Very Poor
Sirifort 357 Very Poor
Patparganj 351 Very Poor
Aya Nagar 299 Poor
CRRI Mathura Road 296 Poor
Shadipur 295 Poor
Narela 291 Poor
Lodhi Road 289 Poor
Alipur 281 Poor
Burari Crossing 278 Poor
North Campus DU 275 Poor
Najafgarh 270 Poor
Mandir Marg 267 Poor
Bawana 265 Poor
NSIT Dwarka 259 Poor
IGI Airport T3 245 Poor

Areas that recorded ‘very poor’ category were – Chandni Chowk (332), Mundka (324), ITO (306), Dwarka Sector-8 (342), Jahangirpuri (334), Rohini (334), and IIT Delhi (303).

Rain In Delhi-NCR

The weather department has predicted light showers in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, adding that mercury is expected to dip further.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (Delhi), light rainfall is expected in Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road.

Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert

Dense to very dense fog is expected during morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, the capital city and adjoining NCR. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Visibility will further reduce to near zero in several areas.

Cold day conditions are expected to prevail in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan, on January 9. Similar conditions are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka.

Due to cold wave conditions, schools in Delhi and Haryana have been shut until January 15.The  UP government has also ordered to close schools in Noida and Ghaziabad till January 10.

The weather department has forecasted cold wave conditions to intensify further this week. Till January 14, Delhi is likely to see clear skies in the morning hours.

