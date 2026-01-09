Home

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR’s air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 318.

Delhi Pollution: AQI Slips To 'Very Poor' amid cold wave, rain expected in …

Delhi Pollution: The air quality of the national capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 318 at 6:05 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. On Thursday, the air quality was slightly better with the AQI dropping to 279 at 7:05 am from 302 on Wednesday. Residents of the capital city woke up to a severe spell of bone-chilling cold amid dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Delhi Pollution: Area-wise Air Quality

Area Air Quality Index (AQI) Category Nehru Nagar 389 Very Poor Anand Vihar 382 Very Poor R K Puram 380 Very Poor Okhla Phase-2 373 Very Poor Vivek Vihar 364 Very Poor Sirifort 357 Very Poor Patparganj 351 Very Poor Aya Nagar 299 Poor CRRI Mathura Road 296 Poor Shadipur 295 Poor Narela 291 Poor Lodhi Road 289 Poor Alipur 281 Poor Burari Crossing 278 Poor North Campus DU 275 Poor Najafgarh 270 Poor Mandir Marg 267 Poor Bawana 265 Poor NSIT Dwarka 259 Poor IGI Airport T3 245 Poor Areas that recorded ‘very poor’ category were – Chandni Chowk (332), Mundka (324), ITO (306), Dwarka Sector-8 (342), Jahangirpuri (334), Rohini (334), and IIT Delhi (303). Rain In Delhi-NCR The weather department has predicted light showers in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, adding that mercury is expected to dip further. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (Delhi), light rainfall is expected in Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road. Add India.com as a Preferred Source Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert Dense to very dense fog is expected during morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, the capital city and adjoining NCR. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Visibility will further reduce to near zero in several areas. Cold day conditions are expected to prevail in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan, on January 9. Similar conditions are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka.

Due to cold wave conditions, schools in Delhi and Haryana have been shut until January 15.The UP government has also ordered to close schools in Noida and Ghaziabad till January 10.

The weather department has forecasted cold wave conditions to intensify further this week. Till January 14, Delhi is likely to see clear skies in the morning hours.

