Home

News

Delhi Pollution: Capital wakes up to warmer mornings, air quality remains poor, any chance of rain?

Delhi Pollution: Capital wakes up to warmer mornings, air quality remains poor, any chance of rain?

Delhi pollution: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Delhi is likely to experience a misty day today, with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius in the evening. The overall AQI was recorded at 287, in the poor category. Some areas have recorded the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi Pollution: Capital wakes up to warmer mornings, air quality remains poor, any chance of rain?

Delhi Pollution: Winter chills are fading away. Residents of Delhi and NCR woke up to another warmer morning on Wednesday. As winds flushed away smog, the air quality of the capital city is getting better compared to last month. The maximum temperature was recorded around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 11 degrees Celsius in the evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city is expected to witness a misty day today. The overall AQI was recorded around 287, categorising it in the “poor” category. However, some areas recorded AQI readings of ‘very poor’.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

The capital city recorded an AQI of 287, placing it to ‘poor’ category. However, some areas recorded ‘very poor’ AQI as levels crossed 300 mark their.

The areas that recorded AQI above 300 are – Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk, ITO, and others.

Areas that recorded poor” and “moderate” AQI are – Lodhi Road, Mandir Marg, NSIT Dwarka and Sri Aurobindo Marg.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog blankets several areas of the national capital. According to the CPCB, the AQI near Kartavya Path is 355, classified as ‘very poor’. pic.twitter.com/irrlmc359H — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, the capital city is expected to witness a misty day today. Sunlight is expected to bring relief from harsh winters for Delhiites. Warmer days are approaching with the daytime temperature is expected to increase by 12-13 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued warning.

“No large change in minimum temperatures during the next 7 days. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next 7 days. Mainly clear sky during the next 7 days, except 14 February when it is likely to be partly cloudy sky. Mist during morning hours during next 7 days,” IMD said.

Dry Weather In North India

Most parts of the country, including North India, will experience dry weather. Limited rainfall expected in mountainous regions. Hill states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness light snowfall in some parts.

In Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, the sky is expected to remain clear with no fog signs. Rain is expected in isolated areas in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Cooler winds from hill states are expected to hit north Indian states, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Central India Weather

Central Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, will witness dry weather. Slight humidity will also persist with less cool.

The weather in Jharkhand and West Bengal will remain mostly stable and dry with no weather warning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.