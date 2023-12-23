Home

Delhi Pollution: Centre Puts off Stricter Pollution Curbs For Now, Current Restrictions To Continue; Reason Here

Delhi Air Pollution- Representative photo

New Delhi: After taking the decision to implement stricter pollution control measures in the national capital, the central government has decided to wait and watch before taking more stricter actions under the Stage IV norms. For those who don’t know, the central government decided on Friday to implement Grade III pollution control measures amid the worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. It must be noted that under the currebt mandate, there is a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.

Report From Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management

A Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for planning air pollution mitigation measures in Delhi-NCR, reviewed the situation on Saturday, the Environment Ministry said.

Observing that GRAP Stage III curbs were implemented only a day ago, the committee decided to wait and observe the impact of the measures implemented under Stage III before considering more severe actions under Stage IV, it said.

Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) Stage Details

The Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), the central government’s air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR, categorises actions into four stages: Stage I – Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II – Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III: Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index Status

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to around 450 on Saturday afternoon. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100’satisfactory’, 101 and 200’moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400’very poor’, 401 and 450’severe’, and above 450’severe-plus’. According to the CAQM, unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, and low wind speed are the major causes behind the sudden spike in Delhi’s daily average AQI.

(With inputs from agencies)

