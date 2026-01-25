Delhi Pollution: City records cleanest air in 3 months, people breathe easier in ‘moderate’ AQI after Friday rain – Check current levels

Home

Delhi Pollution: The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded at 152, thanks to Friday showers and strong winds on Saturday that swept away the pollutants. The capital city recorded the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday for the first time in weeks, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app data recorded at 6:05 am.

Delhi Pollution: Friday rain – a three-year high single-day shower for January – and Saturday speedy winds swept away toxic smog and pollutants from Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), resulting in better air quality on Sunday. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI was 192 (‘moderate’) at 4 pm. The AQI continued to improve throughout the day, clocking a reading of 163 at 10 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has also been issued for another spell of rain and thunderstorms in the capital city. Cold wave conditions have returned in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, as cold north-westerly winds sweep across the plains.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

On Sunday morning, Delhi’s AQI was recorded around 152, falling into the ‘Moderate’ category for the first time in weeks, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app data (6:05 am).

Almost all areas in the capital city recorded ‘moderate’ air quality. However, few areas still recorded ‘poor’ AQI. Only one area of Delhi falls under below 100 AQI zone.

#WATCH | Delhi | Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, as air quality improves. Visuals from AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/wdzw98CPmb — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

