New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed breathing masks to school children and requested them to write letters to Punjab and Haryana CMs urging them to control stubble burning in their respective states, which has shrouded the national capital in a toxic haze.

“Please write letters to Captain uncle (Punjab CM Amarinder Singh) and Khattar uncle (Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar) and say, ‘Please think about our health’,” Kejriwal told the school children.

He also urged students to help in stopping garbage burning in the national capital.”We have to stop garbage burning in Delhi. If you see anyone doing so, request them to not do it. If they do not listen, there is a WhatsApp number to report it,” he said.

Later he took to micro-blogging site and blamed the neighboring states for the toxic air in the capital city. “Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states. It is very important that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt and government schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today. I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed”, tweeted the Chief Minister.

“The Khattar and Captain governments are forcing farmers to burn stubble, which is causing severe pollution in Delhi. Yesterday, people protested at Punjab and Haryana Bhavan and expressed their anger against governments there,” he added in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the overall air quality index was docked at 500 in Delhi which falls in the ‘severe’ category. Officials had also stated that the burning of stubble by the farmers in Punjab and Haryana is the reason behind the deteriorated situation in the Capital city.

A data from Punjab and Central Pollution Control Boards, the state has recorded a whopping increase of 7,842 fires -from 12,027 on October 27 to 19,869 on October 30.