Delhi Pollution: CM Rekha Gupta slams Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over stubble burning

Gupta said the central government had provided funds, machinery and subsidies to tackle the issue, but alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government had failed to make adequate arrangements on the ground.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-pollution-cm-rekha-gupta-slams-bhagwant-mann-government-in-punjab-over-stubble-burning-8533468/ Copy

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File image/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday slammed the Punjab government over the resumption of stubble burning in Tarn Taran, recalling former AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s promise to stop the practice within a year. In a post on X, Gupta said Kejriwal had promised, “give me one year, and I’ll stop the burning of stubble in Punjab”, but alleged that years had passed while farmers continued to wait for help.

She alleged that instead of freeing farmers from the compulsion to burn stubble, the AAP government had “left them to fend for themselves”. “Stubble burning has started again in Tarn Taran,” she said.

केजरीवाल जी ने कहा था, एक साल दे दो, पंजाब में पराली जलना बंद करवा दूंगा। साल बीतते गए। किसान मदद का इंतजार करते रहे और ‘आप’दा सरकार उन्हें पराली जलाने की मजबूरी से निकालने के बजाय उनके हाल पर छोड़कर बैठी रही। तरनतारन में फिर पराली जलनी शुरू हो गई है। केंद्र सरकार ने पैसा दिया, मशीनें दीं, सब्सिडी दी, फिर भी भगवंत मान जी और केजरीवाल जी की ‘आप’दा सरकार जमीन पर व्यवस्था तक नहीं कर सकी। संसाधन पूरे मिले, लेकिन नीयत, इच्छाशक्ति और जवाबदेही तीनों फेल हैं। दिल्ली की जनता ने केजरीवाल जी को नकार दिया। क्या अब वो उस करारी हार की खीझ दिल्लीवालों पर निकाल रहे हैं? हम दिल्ली की हवा सुधारने के लिए दिन-रात नए समाधान जमीन पर उतार रहे हैं। उधर पंजाब में पराली की आग ने ही ‘आप’दा सरकार की पोल खोल दी है। न तैयारी है, न समाधान। बस झूठे वादे और किसानों के साथ धोखा। — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 6, 2026

Gupta said the central government had provided funds, machines and subsidies to address the issue, but alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led government had failed to make arrangements on the ground.

“Resources were fully provided, but intent, willpower, and accountability–all three have failed,” she said.

Gupta also questioned whether Kejriwal was “venting the frustration” of his defeat in Delhi on its people.

“We are working day and night to roll out new solutions on the ground to clean up Delhi’s air,” she said, alleging that the stubble-burning fires in Punjab had exposed the AAP government’s “true colours”.

“No preparation, no solutions. Just false promises and betrayal of the farmers,” she said.

Stubble burning has long been a major contributor to Delhi’s air pollution, with the paddy residue-burning season generally monitored between September 15 and November 30.

Between September 15 and October 5 this year, a total of 254 residue-burning events were detected across the six states, according to satellite data. Of these, 84 were recorded in Punjab, four in Haryana, 63 in Uttar Pradesh, one in Delhi, seven in Rajasthan, one in Uttarakhand and 94 in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

(With PTI Inputs)