New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday lashed out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for playing ‘petty politics’ on the ongoing pollution crisis in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and sought an urgent meeting of the Chief Ministers of Delhi and nearby states to address the crisis.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, too, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to step in and come up with a ‘permanent solution.’

In a statement, the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “While bemoaning tendency of some stakeholders to play petty politics on severe pollution in NCR, CM ML Khattar has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to convene a meeting of CMs of Delhi and neighbouring states at the earliest and preferably tomorrow.”

CMO Haryana: While bemoaning tendency of some stakeholders to play petty politics on severe pollution in NCR, CM ML Khattar has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to convene a meeting of CMs of Delhi & neighbouring states at the earliest & preferably tomorrow. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PsjrA4CiJF — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Taking a jibe at the Delhi government earlier today, Javadekar, the Union Environment Minister, had said that instead of wasting crores of rupees on ads, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should instead give the money away to the farmers of Punjab and Haryana as doing so would be ‘more beneficial.’

Distributing gas masks in a school on Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister had said that the students should write letters to ‘Captain Uncle and Khattar Uncle’ to consider the health and well-being of the Delhiites. Kejriwal blames stubble burning in both Punjab and Haryana as major contributors to rising pollution level in Delhi.

The national capital is currently battling a severe pollution crisis; schools have been closed till November 5 and an unprecedented public health crisis declared.

Delhi features regularly on the lists of world’s most polluted capitals as well as its most polluted cities.