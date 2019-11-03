New Delhi: A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he also targeted Delhi government for putting the blame of growing air pollution in the national capital on stubble burning in neighbouring countries, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday clarified that his intention was not to play blame game nor to do any politics on the matter.

In his defence, the Delhi Cheif Minister said that his stress on stubble burning as the major cause of air pollution in the national capital is because “all scientists and experts” have opined so.

Further, he asserted that all governments should come together and do something about the issue.

“All scientists & experts are saying that pollution from stubble burning is coming to Delhi, due to which there is pollution everywhere. We don’t want to do any blame game, there should be no politics at this stage. All governments should come together & discuss the issue,” news agency ANI reported Kejriwal as saying.

In his letter to PM Modi, Singh on Saturday expressed agony over Public health Emergency declared in the national capital, while stressing on the need for the Centre to take the matter in hand and search for a permanent solution in consultation with all the stakeholders (including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana).

He also made a veiled attack on Kejriwal, saying that pointing fingers at others for the prevailing pollution in the region will do nothing to mitigate “people’s pain and grief”. (Read the complete letter here)

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on November 4 hear issues relating to pollution caused by stubble-burning in the neighbouring states.

Earlier in the day, Noida District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh announced closure of all schools, government and private for two days till November 5.