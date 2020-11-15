New Delhi: A day after Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi-NCR plunged into the ‘severe’ category. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the ‘severe’ category. Also Read - Air Quality in ‘Very Poor’ Category, States Urge People to Celebrate Diwali in Environment-friendly Manner

This comes as people, like every year, were seen bursting crackers in the national capital and adjoining areas despite the ban on sale and purchase of firecrackers.

The AQI between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, its considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. The above 500 is severe as well as the emergency category.