New Delhi: With an aim to keep the pollution level in the national capital under control, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on Monday said that the authorities have decided to continue the ban on entry of all trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services.

Earlier, the Delhi government had extended the ban till December 7, however, considering the air pollution situation, the government has announced that the ban on truck entry will continue. "According to the directions of the Commission of Air Quality Management, the ban (on truck entry) will continue till further orders," an official clarified.

The Delhi government had also directed the closure of all schools till further orders in a bid to minimize the impact of air pollution on the health of children. The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi were also to continue till further orders.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256 at 7.30 am.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The ministry’s portal advised people belonging to sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities. “Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue occurs,” it read.

With the order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) concerning the closure of industries not running on clean fuels coming to an end on Sunday unless extended further, residents are apprehensive about the air quality getting worse if strict measures to curb pollution do not continue.

CAQM had on December 7 ordered the immediate closure of all industries not running on cleaner fuel in industrial areas despite its availability. CAQM had said that violating industries or industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12 and the position will be reviewed for further decision.