New Delhi: With an aim to bring the pollution level in control in the national capital, Delhi government on Tuesday announced that the ban on entry of trucks will continue till further orders. However, the CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities will be allowed to enter Delhi.

To recall, the Delhi government had earlier extended the ban till December 7. "According to the directions of the Commission of Air Quality Management, the ban (on truck entry) will continue till further orders," an official clarified.

Meanwhile, the national capital's air quality improved considerably on Tuesday with favourable wind speed aiding dispersion of pollutants. On Monday, the city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 255, an improvement form from 322 on Monday. Neighbouring Faridabad (234), Ghaziabad (235), Greater Noida (174), Gurgaon (248) and Noida (212) recorded their air quality in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already closed the schools in the national capital till further order in a bid to minimize the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi were also to continue till further orders.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality forecast agency SAFAR said local wind speed increased to 16 kmph on Tuesday. Moderate wind speed over the next four days will further improve ventilation, it said.