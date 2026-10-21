New Delhi: The air quality of the national capital has deteriorated over the last few days. The contribution of stubble burning to the city’s PM2.5 levels has already reached 4.1 percent, the highest level of the season so far. Until now, its contribution had remained below 1 percent, making it negligible. However, the impact of stubble burning on Delhi’s air quality is expected to rise sharply over the next three days.
Owing to the deteriorating air quality, the GRAP restrictions could also be imposed today. According to the reports, the Decision Support System (DSS) has estimated that stubble burning’s contribution to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels could rise to around 8 percent today (October 21), 13.3 percent tomorrow (October 22), and 10.4 percent on Friday (October 23).
The DSS operates under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. It has also cautioned that the actual impact of paddy residue burning on Delhi’s air quality will depend on the intensity of the fires and the direction and speed of the wind.
Wind direction is likely to shift to the northwesterly direction, which could carry smoke towards Delhi. The harvesting pattern is different this year compared to previous years. Parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced floods last year, but the monsoon has been weak this year. As a result, harvesting has been delayed, and stubble-burning incidents in fields are also likely to peak later than usual.
— Professor Gufran Beig, Founder of SAFAR.
In a concerning development, the National Capital on Wednesday recorded its first poor air quality reading of the season. According to the official data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 227 at 7.05 am. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data highlights that the air quality turned poor overnight into Wednesday. The deterioration followed Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday evening, when effigies were burnt and firecrackers were set off in several parts of the city, adding to emissions from Durga Puja festivities.
Commercial goods vehicles conforming to BS-IV or lower emission standards will be barred from entering Delhi from November 1, except those running on CNG or electricity, Gurugram traffic police said.
The restriction will apply to Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), other trucks and buses, according to an advisory issued by the traffic police.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.