New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR continues to choke due to hazardous air quality, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for politicising the issue of air pollution in Delhi and indulging in blame game.

Javadekar further said that it’s unfortunate that the CM is resorting to blame-game instead of finding solutions to the pollution menace. He also taunted Kejriwal by saying that instead of spending Rs 1500 crore on advertisements, the CM should give it away to the farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

Referring to Delhi as a gas chamber at an event, Kejriwal had blamed stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, as the reason responsible for the deteriorating air quality in the capital. He had also accused Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for not being able to stop stubble burning in their respective states.

Union Environment&Climate Change Minister, P Javadekar: I think it's unfortunate that a CM instead of finding solutions to mitigate pollution is into blame game. Instead of spending Rs1500 cr on ads, if Delhi govt gives it to farmers of Punjab&Haryana, it will be more beneficial. pic.twitter.com/BOmrBjzhx4 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Prior to this, Javadekar also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for not releasing funds for the construction of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway aimed at de-congesting traffic in the national capital.

Citing Delhi government’s attitude, Javadekar said ”they never gave Rs 3,500 crore that the local government was supposed to contribute to the construction of eastern peripheral expressway and bypass in the vicinity of Delhi. Finally, the court had to intervene and asked them to deposit Rs 1000 crore for the project”.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital city continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday.

On Friday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared an unprecedented public health emergency in Delhi-NCR in Delhi due to the rising levels of air pollution in the city. Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced holidays for all the schools in Delhi from November 1 to November 5 and by distributed gas masks to school children.