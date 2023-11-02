By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Schools To Remain Closed for Two Days As Pollution Levels Mount In National Capital
"In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days," tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Pollution: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday declared closure of schools for two days as pollution level rises in the National Capital. “In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
