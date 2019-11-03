New Delhi: When Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted a photo of #EatRightIndia campaign, little did he know where he went wrong. We all know carrots are a rich source of Vitamin A, Potassium and antioxidants. In an attempt to contextualise, the Union minister added a sentence: carrots also help against other pollution-related harm to health.
However, Dr Harsh Vardhan was not the only minister to draw the ire of the netizens. Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar too apparently rubbed it in when he tweeted that everyone should start their day with music. This was not a piece of pollution-related advice, but it was not music to the ears of the netizens either.
Meanwhile, the AAP government has issued an advisory for people to mitigate the impact of pollution on health.
DO’s
1. Remain indoors, or reschedule outdoor activities.
2. Consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery)
3. Persons with airway, lung or heart illnesses should keep their medication readily available
4. If using masks, use certified N95 masks and follow user instructions. Simple paper and cloth masks are not effective
5. Continue use of clean smokeless fuel gas or electricity for cooking and heating purpose.
6. Use public transportation
DON’Ts
1. Don’t burn leaves, wood, agriculture products, garbage
2. Don’t go to places with heavy traffic and areas near polluting places, construction sites etc.
3. Don’t go for morning and late evening walks, run, jog and physical exercise
4. Don’t open doors and windows during the morning and late evenings.
5. Don’t smoke cigarettes, bidis and related tobacco products.
6. Avoid driving cars, scooters and other motorised vehicles