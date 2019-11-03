New Delhi: When Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted a photo of #EatRightIndia campaign, little did he know where he went wrong. We all know carrots are a rich source of Vitamin A, Potassium and antioxidants. In an attempt to contextualise, the Union minister added a sentence: carrots also help against other pollution-related harm to health.

Delhi is gasping for breath & Mantriji is pushing hard use of carrots — Pradeep Gupta (@68pradeepgupta) November 3, 2019

Sir, will this carrot also cure day blindness being caused by the excessive pollution which is being completely ignored by the Congress government in center? — Ankur Tandon (@tweet_me_80) November 3, 2019

Jaan bachegi , tabhi to gaajar khaayega India 🤭🤭 — Pradeep Gupta (@68pradeepgupta) November 3, 2019

However, Dr Harsh Vardhan was not the only minister to draw the ire of the netizens. Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar too apparently rubbed it in when he tweeted that everyone should start their day with music. This was not a piece of pollution-related advice, but it was not music to the ears of the netizens either.

Start your day with music. Below is the link to a scintillating thematic composition “Swagatam” by Veena exponent Emani Sankara Sastry.https://t.co/9e4mtx6I64 For more such compositions click onhttps://t.co/yMIlz7rrA9 #IndianMusic https://t.co/9e4mtx6I64 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 3, 2019

It would help people infinitely to start the day with fresh air instead of music. Would you happen to have any endorsement tweets on that front? — may. (@mghnaa) November 3, 2019

Start your day with air pollution. Below are the photos from #Gurugram. For more such clicks, visit #DelhiAirEmergency pic.twitter.com/vYvP3d27Fp — Rajat Dangi (@TheRajatDangi) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the AAP government has issued an advisory for people to mitigate the impact of pollution on health.

DO’s

1. Remain indoors, or reschedule outdoor activities.

2. Consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery)

3. Persons with airway, lung or heart illnesses should keep their medication readily available

4. If using masks, use certified N95 masks and follow user instructions. Simple paper and cloth masks are not effective

5. Continue use of clean smokeless fuel gas or electricity for cooking and heating purpose.

6. Use public transportation

DON’Ts

1. Don’t burn leaves, wood, agriculture products, garbage

2. Don’t go to places with heavy traffic and areas near polluting places, construction sites etc.

3. Don’t go for morning and late evening walks, run, jog and physical exercise

4. Don’t open doors and windows during the morning and late evenings.

5. Don’t smoke cigarettes, bidis and related tobacco products.

6. Avoid driving cars, scooters and other motorised vehicles