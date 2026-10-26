Delhi Pollution: Air Quality improves slightly to 164 following measures, Jahangirpuri records highest AQI

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 164 at 7 am on Monday, placing the national capital in the ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), indicating a marginal improvement in air quality. 55 of the 60 air quality monitoring stations across the national capital were reporting, with PM2.5 identified as the lead pollutant at 30 stations, according to the monitoring station data.
Delhi-NCR is facing a double environmental blow, with toxic white foam reappearing on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj and air quality across the region slipping into the ‘unhealthy’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 168 on Sunday.
The deterioration had prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 to curb air pollution.
Under GRAP-1, the use of coal and firewood is banned in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries, and diesel generator usage is restricted to essential or emergency purposes.Visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area depicted massive blankets of toxic white foam floating across the water’s surface, highlighting persistent pollution challenges in the river.
A Noida-based environmental activist, Manoj Kumar, has said that weather conditions play an important role as well. “During October and November, lower wind speeds and changes in temperature can trap pollutants close to the ground, making the air more harmful to breathe. Firecrackers during festivals can add to the pollution load. The exact contribution of each source varies with the season and weather,” he said to The New Indian Express.
PM2.5 and PM10 are common indicators of particulate pollution. Sources include vehicle exhaust, road dust, construction activity, industrial emissions and the burning of fuels. Weather conditions, including wind speed and atmospheric mixing, influence how quickly these pollutants disperse.
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