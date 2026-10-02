Delhi pollution update: National Capital witnesses most polluted start to October in four years, AQI touches…

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute recorded four stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, five in Uttar Pradesh and 14 in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

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New Delhi: In a concerning development, Delhi recorded its most polluted start to October in four years on Thursday. As per the data, the city’s air quality slipped to the ‘moderate’ category and the AQI settled at 166. To recall, the last time the national capital recorded a higher AQI on October 1 was in 2022, when the index stood at 186, also in the ‘moderate’ category, according to Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Of the 44 monitoring stations in the national capital, 37 recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ category, while five stations were in the ‘poor’ category and two in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Here are some of the key details:

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the ‘moderate’ category from October 2 to 4.

It is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ category over the following six days as well.

According to the system, a ventilation index of less than 6,000 square metres per second, along with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants

Under the CPCB classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Stubble-burning incidents

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute recorded four stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, five in Uttar Pradesh and 14 in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. A total of 137 farm-fire incidents have been recorded between September 15 and October 1, with one incident reported in Delhi on September 19.

Temperature in National Capital:

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal.

Palam recorded a maximum of 33.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal

Lodi Road recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal

The Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal

Ayanagar recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal.

On the minimum temperature front, Safdarjung recorded 24 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal, while Palam recorded 22 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal.

Lodi Road recorded a minimum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees above normal.

The Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 22.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal.

For Friday, the weather office has forecast mainly clear skies, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 34 degrees Celsius.