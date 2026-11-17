New Delhi: In a major relief, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 300 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. On Monday, the AQI had also remained below 300 across the NCR. This has brought slight relief to Delhi residents from pollution. Air quality in areas adjoining Delhi also remained below the 300 mark today. While the AQI in Noida was recorded below 200 this morning, Gurugram’s AQI hovered around 300.
It is important to note that the improvement in air quality across Delhi-NCR has brought some relief to people suffering from respiratory and other health-related problems. For the past 10 days, breathing had become increasingly difficult for residents. Even elderly people and children were reluctant to step outdoors due to the worsening pollution.
|Location
|AQI
|Category
|Anand Vihar
|211
|Poor
|Ashok Vihar
|221
|Poor
|Bawana, Delhi
|272
|Poor
|Chandni Chowk, Delhi
|312
|Very Poor
|IGI Airport
|202
|Poor
|Noida, Sector 62
|329
|Very Poor
|Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
|140
|Moderate
|Hapur
|120
|Moderate
|Gurugram, Sector 51
|294
|Poor
Data as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
ITO, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Pusa, Sonia Vihar and North Campus have entered the top 10 most polluted areas for the first time.
Meanwhile, six areas have consistently ranked among Delhi’s most polluted locations over the past five winters. The high pollution levels in a relatively green area like Pusa are particularly alarming. These findings have emerged from an analysis conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Similarly, DTU ranked 13th in 2021-22 but dropped to 37th in the following winter. Over the next three winters, it remained between the 27th and 39th positions. This time, it has climbed to fifth place due to biomass burning and dust pollution, highlighting the growing pollution pressure in the surrounding areas.
Pusa, Sonia Vihar and North Campus have also witnessed a significant rise in their pollution rankings, driven by traffic congestion.
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