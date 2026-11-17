Delhi-NCR sees some respite from air pollution as AQI drops below 300; check pollution levels in your area

For the past 10 days, residents have been struggling to breathe amid deteriorating air quality, with even elderly people and children avoiding stepping outdoors due to rising pollution levels.

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New Delhi: In a major relief, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 300 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. On Monday, the AQI had also remained below 300 across the NCR. This has brought slight relief to Delhi residents from pollution. Air quality in areas adjoining Delhi also remained below the 300 mark today. While the AQI in Noida was recorded below 200 this morning, Gurugram’s AQI hovered around 300.

It is important to note that the improvement in air quality across Delhi-NCR has brought some relief to people suffering from respiratory and other health-related problems. For the past 10 days, breathing had become increasingly difficult for residents. Even elderly people and children were reluctant to step outdoors due to the worsening pollution.

AQI Levels Recorded at Different Locations Today

Location AQI Category Anand Vihar 211 Poor Ashok Vihar 221 Poor Bawana, Delhi 272 Poor Chandni Chowk, Delhi 312 Very Poor IGI Airport 202 Poor Noida, Sector 62 329 Very Poor Indirapuram, Ghaziabad 140 Moderate Hapur 120 Moderate Gurugram, Sector 51 294 Poor

Data as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ITO, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Pusa, Sonia Vihar and North Campus have entered the top 10 most polluted areas for the first time.

Meanwhile, six areas have consistently ranked among Delhi’s most polluted locations over the past five winters. The high pollution levels in a relatively green area like Pusa are particularly alarming. These findings have emerged from an analysis conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Here are some of the key details:

Six areas have consistently ranked among Delhi’s most polluted locations over the past five winters.

The high pollution levels in a relatively green area like Pusa are particularly alarming.

These findings have emerged from an analysis conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The analysis compares PM2.5 levels during the October-February period over the past six winters.

Data for the ongoing winter season (2026-27) is available only up to November 13.

Sharp rise in ITO’s pollution ranking: Data from previous years indicates that pollution levels have risen sharply in several areas.

ITO, which ranked 17th in the winter of 2021-22 and 13th in 2022-23, slipped to 24th and 26th positions in the following two winters.

It ranked 18th last season but has now jumped to the third position, largely due to frequent traffic congestion.

Similarly, DTU ranked 13th in 2021-22 but dropped to 37th in the following winter. Over the next three winters, it remained between the 27th and 39th positions. This time, it has climbed to fifth place due to biomass burning and dust pollution, highlighting the growing pollution pressure in the surrounding areas.

Pusa, Sonia Vihar and North Campus have also witnessed a significant rise in their pollution rankings, driven by traffic congestion.