Delhi Pollution: Overall AQI of National Capital Improves, Stage-I of GRAP Revoked

According to AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 119 at 4pm.

New Delhi: The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has been revoked orders under stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in entire NCR on Thursday. The decision was taken after the overall AQI of National Capital improved significantly.

According to AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 119 at 4pm. The overall AQI of Delhi has significantly improved from the level of 213 (lower-end of ‘Poor’ category) observed on 8 March to 119 (‘Moderate’ category) recorded today.

“In a review meeting held today, the sub-committee noted that the forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate any unusual deterioration of air quality in the region with the overall AQI of Delhi to likely remain in ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days,” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

“The AQI has generally remained in the ‘Moderate’ category so far during March, 2023 except on 02.03.2023 and 08.03.2023,’ the ministry added.

It, however, asked agencies concerned in the Delhi-NCR region to strictly follow all CAQM directions, advisories and orders pertaining to dust mitigation, industrial and vehicular emissions, open biomass burning etc so that the air quality does not slip to the “poor” category.

“In view of the significant improvement in the overall AQI of Delhi and the forecasts indicating continuous improvement in the coming days with highly favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the Sub-Committee, accordingly has decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated 5 October, 2022 for implementation of actions under Stage-I of GRAP in the entire NCR,” the ministry said.

“In this context, all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field,” the ministry added.

Under Stage 1 (poor air quality), the CAQM recommends stopping construction and demolition activities at sites having plot size equal to or more than 500 square metres that are not registered on the “web portal” of the respective states for remote monitoring of air pollution levels.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI>450).

