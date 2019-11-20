New Delhi: The air quality will deteriorate from Wednesday owing to a gradual dip in wind speed. On Wednesday morning, PM 2.5 was recorded at 210 in the ‘moderate’ category. PM 10, too, was in the ‘moderate’ category.

“Forecast shows AQI will slightly deteriorate to the poor category by the end of today and then further deteriorate to the lower end of the ‘Very Poor’ category by tomorrow. Pollutant accumulation leading to quick deterioration is predicted by November 20 and probability of AQI touching the lower end of the Severe category on November 21 is high,” SAFAR said.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 210 in ‘Moderate’ category and PM 10 at 204 in ‘Moderate’ category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/G9jMu2g0WR — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

The issue of Delhi’s air pollution rocked Parliament on Tuesday as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pulled up officials from the DDA, the Delhi Jal Board and those representing the city municipal corporations for skipping a recent meeting of a parliamentary panel to discuss air pollution in north India.

AirAsia India, meanwhile, said it is entering into a partnership with health technology start-up Mfine to provide pollution resistant masks to its passengers taking flights to Delhi from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.