Work from home in Delhi from November? Rekha Gupta government announces steps to combat pollution this winter

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has announced a slew of measures to control air pollution three months in advance, as the national capital braces for the winter season. This is the season when air pollution becomes a major health concern for people in the city. The measures include doubling parking charges, a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, and work-from-home for government and private-sector employees. It is important to note that the new parking rates will be effective from November 1.
It is important to note that over the years Delhi has taken a number of decisions to fight air pollution in winter. It included the odd-even policy, where vehicles with odd and even numbers alternatively were allowed to run on the roads in order to reduce emissions and pollution.
However, much of the pollution in Delhi comes from dust, industrial and other sources, in addition to vehicular emissions.
The Delhi government has directed various agencies to intensify efforts against pollution sources, including dust, vehicular emissions, construction activities, and waste, particularly in the Punjabi Bagh hotspot, to improve coordination ahead of the winter months, officials said on Friday.
According to a statement, Additional Chief Secretary Prashant Goyal, who is also the nodal secretary of the West District Air Pollution and Monitoring Committee, inspected the hotspot and reviewed the measures various agencies took to control pollution.
Goyal, who was accompanied by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) West Zone Deputy Commissioner Colonel Vinod Atri and officials from several agencies, including the Delhi administration, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Traffic Police, visited several pollution hotspots.
The inspection covered the deployment of anti-smog guns, sprinklers and mechanised road sweeping machines, as well as efforts to address sources such as vehicular movement, road dust and smoke, construction and demolition activity and waste accumulation, the statement said.
Goyal directed officials to ensure “continuous action at the ground level” and “timely and prompt resolution of identified pollution sources”. He said agencies should regularly monitor pollution-control measures to assess their implementation, the statement said.
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