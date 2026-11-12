Delhi pollution: Relief expected for residents as govt plans fresh cloud-seeding trial in coming days

A fresh round of cloud-seeding trials is likely over Delhi in the next few days with IIT Kanpur on standby, though officials say timing depends on cloud moisture levels.

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Delhi Pollution

Delhi pollution: As toxic winter smog continues to blanket the national capital, authorities are gearing up for a fresh round of cloud-seeding trials over Delhi in the coming days. Officials associated with the exercise confirmed on Thursday that a team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is ready to execute the operation once atmospheric conditions turn favourable. However, officials stressed that the exact timing of the sorties will depend heavily on real-time meteorological readings—most notably the moisture content inside existing cloud formations. Meteorological projections indicate an approaching Western Disturbance over northwest India later this week, which could provide the necessary cloud cover and humidity required for the experiment.

“We are ready to go. Everything is set up. However, we can only do the trial when the moisture content is high in the clouds. If meteorological conditions suit, then we will immediately draw out a flight path and leave,” an official associated with the operation told PTI.

Delhi government conducts two back-to-back cloud-seeding trials

On October 28, 2025, the Delhi government conducted two back-to-back cloud-seeding trials, during which a small aircraft was flown over parts of the city and released silver iodide and sodium chloride particles through chemical flares.

Cloud-seeding is a weather-modification technique that involves introducing substances such as silver iodide into suitable clouds to trigger microphysical processes that encourage the formation of ice crystals or water droplets, potentially enhancing rainfall. However, the previous experiment yielded little to no rainfall over Delhi and neighbouring areas, with experts questioning its effectiveness.

In recent days, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that IIT Kanpur has been conducting studies and trials in preparation for the proposed cloud-seeding exercise.

What is causing pollution in Delhi?

The transport sector is expected to remain the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution over the next few days, while the contribution of stubble burning is likely to remain relatively low, according to a revised forecast released on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, transport emissions are expected to account for around 16 per cent of the city’s pollution load on Thursday, while stubble burning is estimated to contribute 8.9 per cent.

The transport sector’s contribution is projected to rise to 18.5 per cent on Friday, even as the share of stubble burning is expected to decline further to 5.3 per cent. On Saturday, transport emissions are likely to account for 20.5 per cent of the pollution load, while stubble burning’s contribution is forecast at 13.29 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)