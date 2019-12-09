New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to partially relax the ban on construction activities that it imposed across the national capital region of Delhi due to the crippling air pollution.

Construction activities can now be carried out from 6 AM to 6 PM, while it continues to be prohibited at night.

The SC had previously deferred lifting the ban, requested by the Centre, slamming the authorities for failing to curb the pollution that had caused a near medical emergency in the capital city.

“Human life and health have been put in danger. In such scenario, why they should not be required to pay compensation to such persons who are being affected by inadequate arrangement to check the air pollution, non-lifting of garbage, waste which add ultimately to the pollution”, the court had said.

After rounds of debates on air pollution matter during the Parliament Winter Session, the top court, on November 5, put a hard restriction on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR owing to the thick blanket of smoke hovering over the entire region.

Terming the condition “worse than hell”, the SC bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a detailed report on the adverse impact on the environment of the factories running in the national capital.

Last week, environment secretaries of five states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh appeared before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday to give a “workable solution” for combating the problem of pollution.