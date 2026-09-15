Delhi Pollution Update: Schools asked not to hold sports competitions in November-December, CAQM advises authorities to…

Pollution levels typically rise sharply across Delhi and the wider NCR during November and December. With deteriorating air quality, children may experience breathing difficulties, while prolonged physical activity outdoors can increase their exposure to harmful pollutants and pose additional health challenges.

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New Delhi: An important advisory has been issued regarding sports competitions in schools in view of the rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR during winter. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked the schools across Delhi-NCR not to organise physical sports activities and sports competitions during November and December. It is important to note that during this period, air quality often deteriorates to the “very poor” to “severe” levels.

Pollution Becomes a Major Concern in Winter

Pollution levels rise significantly across Delhi and the entire NCR during November and December. As air pollution increases, breathing can become difficult, while prolonged physical activity in open spaces can pose challenges for children. This is why the CAQM has advised schools to take precautionary measures in advance.

Read more: Delhi government completely bans construction activities from THIS date to curb air pollution

Over the past few years, deteriorating pollution levels have also forced authorities to restrict activities at schools and other educational institutions. This time, the commission has issued its advisory well before winter pollution levels begin to worsen. The concerned states and governments in the Delhi-NCR region can now issue orders on the matter at their own level.

Supreme Court Had Also Issued Directions Last Year

To recall, the issue of sports competitions also reached the Supreme Court amid rising pollution levels in November and December last year. The apex court directed the authorities to issue appropriate instructions to postpone sports competitions scheduled to be held during these months. Following this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued directions in this regard on November 19. This time, the commission has issued the advisory well in advance.

Here are some of the key details: