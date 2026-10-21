Mask Up Delhi! National Capital records first ‘poor’ air reading of the season, AQI touches 227

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the National Capital on Wednesday recorded its first poor air quality reading of the season. According to the official data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 227 at 7.05 am. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data highlights that the air quality turned poor overnight into Wednesday. The deterioration followed Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday evening, when effigies were burnt and firecrackers were set off in several parts of the city, adding to emissions from Durga Puja festivities.
Commercial goods vehicles conforming to BS-IV or lower emission standards will be barred from entering Delhi from November 1, except those running on CNG or electricity, Gurugram traffic police said.
The restriction will apply to Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), other trucks and buses, according to an advisory issued by the traffic police.
The exemption will cover CNG and electric vehicles, as well as diesel buses and trucks conforming to BS-VI emission standards. The restrictions will also apply to vehicles operating under All India Tourist Permits (AITPs) and other service arrangements, while buses registered in Delhi will be exempt, the advisory said.
Gurugram traffic police have urged transporters, drivers and bus operators to verify their vehicles’ emission standards and registration details and ensure compliance with the prescribed rules before entering Delhi. The advisory said the measures were aimed at controlling air pollution and protecting the environment.
(With PTI Inputs)
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