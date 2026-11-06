Delhi pollution: Supreme Court intervenes, says ‘people in Delhi’s air are at risk, equivalent to smoking 30 cigarettes’

The Supreme Court intervened in Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis, saying residents are breathing air equivalent to smoking 30 cigarettes daily.

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Delhi pollution: Supreme Court intervenes, says ‘people in Delhi's air are at risk equivalent to smoking 30 cigarettes’

Delhi Pollution: Amid Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court on Friday intervened, saying that the price for procuring crop stubble should be announced in advance. The court suggested that the authorities should assign gram panchayats the responsibility of managing the system. The country’s top court made these observations while hearing a petition on air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, opened the proceedings with a remark about Delhi, which has enforced strict measures to curb pollution: “I hope you all are enjoying the weather. ”

After hearing both sides, Justice Kant said that issuing more orders could lead to more cases of non-compliance, “It’s simply human nature,” he said.

Senior lawyer Aparajita Singh, who assists the Supreme Court as the amicus curiae, told the top court that overall AQI levels of Delhi remain around the “severe” category and is even affecting her voice. She said breathing air here is equivalent to a person “smoking 30 cigarettes every day”.

SC Flagged Stubble-Burning’s 14% Contribution To Delhi Pollution

The Apex Court observed that pollution levels had previously plunged due to rains, hoped that farm fires had stopped now as farmers are preparing for the sowing season.

Reacting to it, Singh said stubble-burning is a major cause of the deteriorating air pollution, contributing 14 percent to Delhi’s pollution levels.

“Delhi is already highly polluted,” she said, adding that farm fires are just add-on and it further exacerbate the situation. She further that urgent intervention is needed to stop both stubble-burning and waste-burning.

The bench then questioned the role of urban emissions in air pollution, asking whether stubble-burning was the only cause or private vehicles were also contributing to the pollution.

“Stubble, we keep on talking about… You have provided equipment. Maybe some may still be hesitant about it. What about elite class people? Vehicles, high-end cars all operate…” the Supreme Court said.

Singh told the court that transportation is the primary source of air pollution in entire National Capital Region (NCR) region.

Chief Justice Kant responded that vehicular emissions are one of the prime contributor to air pollution. It gets worse by traffic moving bumper-to-bumper traffic on Delhi and NCR routes.

Graded Response Action Plan

From the government’s side, Bhati said the geographical location of the capital city stops dispersal of air during the winter months due to slow air speed, citing the use of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures.

“I won’t say there is a complete failure of these measures,” Bhati said.

“But the AQI is already touching 400,” the Chief Justice said, referring to the Air Quality Index.

“Yes, because many activities cause pollution,” Bhati replied, adding that while long-term measures exist and management is ongoing, the festival season also added to the pollution load.