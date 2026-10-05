Delhi Pollution Update: Alert for residents as city sees worst October start since 2020, check AQI numbers

Delhi's air quality slipped further with an average AQI of 187 on Sunday, marking its most polluted start to October in six years as winter pollution sets in.

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Delhi pollution | Representational Image: ANI

Delhi Pollution Update: In a matter of alert for the residents of Delhi, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated for the fifth consecutive day as the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187 on Sunday. The data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) marked an 82-day high and represented the most polluted start to October in six years, with several localized monitoring stations like Mundka and Narela already slipping into the ‘Poor’ category. The deterioration of the Delhi’s air quality is important because the national capital is entering its traditionally challenging winter pollution season. According to 4 pm bulletin data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187 on Sunday, keeping the air firmly in the ‘Moderate’ category.

How serious is the pollution in Delhi NCR?

The Sunday reading was the worst air quality level recorded in Delhi in 82 days and marked the city’s most polluted start to October in six years. The AQI has seen a steady upward trajectory over past days, rising from 166 on Thursday to 174 on Friday, 171 on Saturday, and touching 187 on Sunday. Out of 43 active monitoring stations across Delhi, 14 recorded air quality in the ‘Poor’ category, with Mundka logging the highest reading at 273, followed by Mathura Road CRRI and Narela at 257.

Why is PM10 dangerous?

PM10, consisting largely of coarse and inhalable particles originating from sources such as road dust, construction activity and biomass burning, has been among the major pollutants during the recent deterioration. Of the 43 operational air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 14 recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category in the average 4 p.m. bulletin. Mundka reported the highest AQI at 273, followed by 257 at both CRRI Mathura Road and Narela, while Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 237.

Key Operational Highlights

5-Day Deterioration: Weaker wind speeds and reduced dispersion have triggered a steady increase in localized pollutant accumulation over consecutive days.

Emerging Regional Hotspots: While the overall city average remains ‘Moderate’, major industrial and transit points in North and West Delhi have already breached ‘Poor’ threshold levels.

CAQM Inspections Initiated: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) detected multiple violations concerning road dust and construction waste across major Ring Road stretches.

The Delhi Cantonment area recorded the lowest AQI at 97, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Under CPCB’s classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

(With inputs from agencies)