Delhi pollution update: GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR; check list of things now allowed

The CAQM has announced the revocation of GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR. Scroll down to know more.

Delhi pollution- File image

Delhi pollution update: In a big update amid the rising air pollution woes in the national capital GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR. In the recent development, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the revocation of GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR after marginal improvement in air quality. Here are all the details you need to know about GRAP-4 restrictions and the things which will now be allowed after the restrictions have been removed.

In an order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that actions under Stage-1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force.

“While GRAP Stage-4 is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1, 2 & 3,” the order said.

GRAP IV revoked: List of things now allowed

No mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode. Full ban on construction and demolition Actions under GRAP Stages I, II, and III (if still active) remain in effect. Stage 4 curbs which included a ban on all construction activities as well as entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi will now be removed.

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre’s pollution watchdog invoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital’s air quality deteriorated to enter the ‘severe’ category.

“The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 400 on Saturday at 4 PM, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded at 428 at 8 PM owing to a western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions, and lack of dispersal of pollutants,” a senior official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was quoted as saying by a PTI report.

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) air quality stages:

Poor: AQI 201–300 Very Poor: AQI 301–400 Severe: AQI 401–450 Severe Plus: AQI above 450

