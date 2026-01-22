Home

Delhi pollution update: Good news for Delhiites as rain and thunderstorms forecasted for…; check air quality update

Air quality forecasts from the Air Quality and Weather Forecasting System (AQWS) indicate that air quality is likely to remain 'moderate' on January 23 and 24

Delhi Pollution: Double trouble grips capital as ‘poor’ AQI, yellow alert issued for dense fog, cold wave

Delhi pollution update: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, even as relief is expected with thunderstorm and rain forecast for Friday, which could help improve pollution levels. The overall 24-hour average AQI stood at 313, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that an ongoing western disturbance will affect the region, bringing a generally cloudy sky and one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph during the early morning to forenoon hours on Friday.

Another spell of very light to light rain is likely towards the afternoon or evening, along with shallow fog during morning hours, with a yellow alert issued for thunderstorms and rain. Station-wise AQI data showed that Jahangirpuri was the worst with the AQI at 385. As per the Sameer app, 29 stations were in the ‘very poor’ category and nine in the ‘poor’ category across the city.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good,’ 51-100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 ‘moderate,’ 201-300 ‘poor,’ 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe.’

Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) showed that Delhi’s transport sector accounted for 16.2 per cent of the total pollution load, followed by Delhi and peripheral industries at 12.8 per cent.

Waste burning contributed 1.4 per cent, construction 2 per cent, road dust 1 per cent, residential sources 4 per cent and other sectors 1 per cent.

Among NCR districts, Jhajjar emerged as the highest contributor at 17.3 per cent, followed by Sonipat (5.9 per cent) and Rohtak (3.3 per cent). Faridabad contributed 3 per cent, Gurugram 2.4 per cent, Gautam Budh Nagar 2.2 per cent, Ghaziabad 2 per cent, Jind 1.8 per cent and Baghpat 1.3 per cent, the DSS data showed.

Air quality forecasts from the Air Quality and Weather Forecasting System (AQWS) indicate that air quality is likely to remain ‘moderate’ on January 23 and 24, before slipping to the ‘poor’ category on January 25.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, citing improvement in overall air quality. However, measures under Stages I and II will remain in force.

On the weather front, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, which was 6.8 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees, 1.2 degrees below the seasonal average.

Station-wise data showed that maximum temperatures across Delhi were significantly above normal, with Safdarjung recording the highest at 27.1 degrees, 6.8 degrees above normal, followed by Ayanagar at 25.4 degrees (5.4 degrees above normal), the Ridge at 25.2 degrees (5.1 degrees above normal), Lodhi Road at 25.1 degrees (4.1 degrees above normal) and Palam at 24.7 degrees (4.5 degrees above normal).

Minimum temperatures, however, showed mixed trends, with Safdarjung recording 6.3 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal, Lodhi Road 6.7 degrees (0.3 degrees below normal), the Ridge 9.2 degrees (0.3 degrees below normal) and Ayanagar 7.3 degrees (1.4 degrees below normal), while Palam was slightly warmer at 8 degrees, 0.8 degrees above normal.

