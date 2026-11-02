Delhi pollution update: GRAP 2 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR; check list of restrictions

Delhi pollution update: In a big update for the residents of the Delhi NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season. Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 385 and 428 in the ‘hazardous’ to ‘severe’ range, while several areas across the national capital recorded very poor pollution levels. Here is the full list of restrictions under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Diesel Generator Sets: Commercial or regular use of DG sets is banned, except for approved emergency and essential services.
Coal and Firewood: Burning coal or firewood across Delhi-NCR is strictly prohibited.
Coal/Wood Tandoors: Hotels, restaurants, and eateries cannot use tandoors powered by coal or firewood.
Non-Compliant C&D Sites: Reopening construction, demolition, or industrial sites that were ordered to shut is not permitted.
Vehicles Without Valid PUC: Non-compliant vehicles face legal penalties and may be denied fuel at petrol pumps.
Non-Compliant Commercial Vehicles: Older interstate commercial vehicles and heavy transport face restricted entry based on emission standards.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI around Akshardham Temple and ITO stood at 349 each, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category. The air quality around India Gate and Janpath was recorded at 335, also in the ‘Very Poor’ category, while Rohini registered 396, followed by Alipur at 375, Vivek Vihar at 370 and Narela at 363.
Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 358, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium registered 343. Burari recorded 308, while Aya Nagar stood at 276 and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s Terminal 3 recorded 263. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 242, with all these locations falling in the ‘Very Poor’ or ‘Poor’ categories, as per the supplied readings.
Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police have intensified enforcement of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), checking 7,279 vehicles on November 1 and turning back 714 vehicles, while impounding 38, Delhi Traffic Police said.
(With inputs from agencies)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.