Delhi pollution update: GRAP 2 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR; check list of restrictions

Delhi-NCR implements Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat rising pollution, imposing strict bans on diesel generators, coal tandoors and non-compliant vehicles.

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Delhi Pollution (PTI Image)

Delhi pollution update: In a big update for the residents of the Delhi NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season. Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 385 and 428 in the ‘hazardous’ to ‘severe’ range, while several areas across the national capital recorded very poor pollution levels. Here is the full list of restrictions under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi pollution data

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI around Akshardham Temple and ITO stood at 349 each, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category. The air quality around India Gate and Janpath was recorded at 335, also in the ‘Very Poor’ category, while Rohini registered 396, followed by Alipur at 375, Vivek Vihar at 370 and Narela at 363.

Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 358, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium registered 343. Burari recorded 308, while Aya Nagar stood at 276 and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s Terminal 3 recorded 263. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 242, with all these locations falling in the ‘Very Poor’ or ‘Poor’ categories, as per the supplied readings.

Delhi Traffic Police intensifies enforcement of restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police have intensified enforcement of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), checking 7,279 vehicles on November 1 and turning back 714 vehicles, while impounding 38, Delhi Traffic Police said.

(With inputs from agencies)