Delhi pollution update: GRAP 3 curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR, check air quality index predictions

Delhi air pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas or CAQM on Friday invoked GRAP curbs after the air quality showed an increasing trend, according to officials. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, which was 343 at 4 PM on Thursday, rose to 354 at 4 PM on Friday, the officials said.

“Further, forecasts for weather ad meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days,” a senior official said.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, AQI forecasts and to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR as a proactive measure,” the official said.

While GRAP 3 restrictions were revoked on January 2 after the air quality improved, several preventive and control measures under GRAP 1 and 2 continue across the NCR.

GRAP, which is implemented in Delhi-NCR, categorises air quality into four stages — ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300), ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400), ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450) and ‘severe plus’ (AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, along with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources often push air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season.

