Delhi Pollution Update: National Capital chokes as air quality remains ‘very poor’; rain expected to bring relief

New Delhi: In a concerning development, there appears to be no immediate relief from pollution in Delhi. The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), air quality may improve marginally over the next two days due to the possibility of rainfall.
The Air Quality Early Warning System has also forecast a decline in the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particles in the air over the next two days.
PM10 was the predominant pollutant in Delhi on Saturday. According to an assessment by the Decision Support System (DSS), the transport sector accounted for the largest share of pollution, contributing 20.5 per cent. Pollutant levels are expected to decline somewhat over the next two days due to rainfall. However, the extent of relief will become clearer only after the weather conditions change.
According to the AQEWS, after biomass, the highest pollutant was secondary organic aerosols at 23.6 per cent, followed by vehicular emission. Mixed combustion contributed 12.6 per cent, while secondary inorganic aerosols accounted for 10.7 per cent of the pollution. Waste burning, including municipal waste and plastic- and rubber-containing waste, contributed 6.8 per cent to total pollution, while mineral dust and ash accounted for 1.5 per cent.
Firecrackers contributed 1.4 per cent and industrial emissions 0.7 per cent. Satellite data showed 537 residue-burning incidents across six states on Saturday. Of these, 214 incidents were reported in Punjab, 11 in Haryana, 33 in Uttar Pradesh, 33 in Rajasthan and 246 in Madhya Pradesh.
A total of 11,342 farm-fire incidents have been detected across these states between September 15 and November 13.
The data was provided by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in its bulletin.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.