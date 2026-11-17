Delhi pollution update: Relief for residents as GRAP 3 restrictions removed; check what’s now allowed

CAQM revokes GRAP Stage 3 restrictions across Delhi-NCR following improved air quality, while GRAP Stages 1 and 2 curbs remain in force.

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Delhi pollution update (Image: IANS)

Delhi pollution update: In a major relief for residents across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked GRAP Stage III restrictions following a noticeable improvement in the region’s Air Quality Index. With the daily average AQI dropping to 204, several strict curbs on non-essential construction, schools and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers have been lifted. However, authorities have clarified that all preventive measures under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain strictly enforced.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 246, in the ‘poor’ category, at 7:05 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Siri Fort station recorded the worst AQI of 341 in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by Commonwealth Sports Complex at 338, NSUT Jaffarpur at 336, ITO at 335, Talkatora Garden at 326, Pusa at 322, Burari Crossing at 318, Chandni Chowk at 316, NIH Narela at 313, North Campus at 310 and DTU at 303.

Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ with AQI reading 246

Cantonment Area recorded the lowest AQI of 151, while the AQI also remained ‘moderate’ in IMD Lodhi Road at 182, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 185, Badarpur at 188 and Okhla Phase-2 at 192.

According to CPCB, PM 2.5 remains the prominent pollutant in the national capital.

Light smog blanketed the national capital on Tuesday morning. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

GRAP 3 restrictions removed; Check what’s now allowed