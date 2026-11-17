Delhi pollution update:In a major relief for residents across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked GRAP Stage III restrictions following a noticeable improvement in the region’s Air Quality Index.With the daily average AQI dropping to 204, several strict curbs on non-essential construction, schools and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers have been lifted.However, authorities have clarified that all preventive measures under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain strictly enforced.
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 246, in the ‘poor’ category, at 7:05 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Siri Fort station recorded the worst AQI of 341 in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by Commonwealth Sports Complex at 338, NSUT Jaffarpur at 336, ITO at 335, Talkatora Garden at 326, Pusa at 322, Burari Crossing at 318, Chandni Chowk at 316, NIH Narela at 313, North Campus at 310 and DTU at 303.
Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ with AQI reading 246
Cantonment Area recorded the lowest AQI of 151, while the AQI also remained ‘moderate’ in IMD Lodhi Road at 182, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 185, Badarpur at 188 and Okhla Phase-2 at 192.
According to CPCB, PM 2.5 remains the prominent pollutant in the national capital.
Light smog blanketed the national capital on Tuesday morning. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.
GRAP 3 restrictions removed; Check what’s now allowed
Here are the top 10 activities that remain not allowed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP Stages I & II:
Entry of non-BS-VI outside vehicles: Non-Delhi registered vehicles below BS-VI norms (BS-IV or older) cannot enter Delhi, except CNG, EVs and emergency vehicles.
Polluting inter-state buses: Inter-state buses not running on EV, CNG or BS-VI diesel are barred from entering Delhi.
Overage vehicles: Plying 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles remains banned.
Driving without PUC: Operating vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, or refuelling them under the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule is prohibited.
Visibly polluting vehicles: Vehicles emitting visible smoke are barred from roads.
Regular diesel generator (DG) use: Unregulated DG sets are banned except for emergency and essential services.
Coal and firewood in eateries: Using coal or firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and dhabas is banned.
Unapproved industrial fuels: Industries cannot operate on non-approved or polluting fuels.
Open waste burning: Burning garbage, dry leaves, plastics, or biomass in the open is strictly prohibited.
Non-compliant construction & firecrackers: Construction sites operating without mandatory dust-control measures (or portal registration for plots of 500+ sq. m) and bursting firecrackers remain banned.