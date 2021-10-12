New Delhi: “Power distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as they have requisitioned”, the government assured on Tuesday and stated that NTPC and DVC have been directed to secure power supply to the national capital. “Keeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to Delhi DISCOMs in the last 10 days, Power Ministry issued instructions to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to secure power supply to Delhi. It’ll ensure that Delhi’s distribution companies will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per demand”, the Centre said in a statement on Tuesday.Also Read - Coal Crisis: Power Cuts In Bengaluru on October 12, Says State-Run BESCOM | Details Here

Furthermore, it urged states to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers of the State and in case of surplus power, states are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy States. However, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power, the statement read. Also Read - Most Indians Spent 522 Hours on Online Education in Pandemic Year: Report

Meanwhile, reports claimed that PM Modi’s office is expected to review the coal supply situation in India today. Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. During the hour-long meeting, the three ministers were believed to have discussed the availability of coal to power plants and the current power demands. Top officials of the power and coal ministries attended the meeting. Also Read - Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Union Ministers Amid Blackout Concern; Here's List of States Which May Face Power Cut

States have also been requested to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers of the State & in case of surplus power, States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

This comes after Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital has to depend on costly gas-based power as well as spot purchase at high market rate as the NTPC has halved power supply to the city from the usual 4000 MW. Most of the NTPC plants are running at 55 per cent capacity as their coal stocks are enough for one or two days, he claimed.

The Union power ministry, on the other hand, said that there is no electricity shortage in the national capital. “The maximum demand of Delhi was 4536 MW (peak) and 96.2 MU (Energy) on 10 October 2021. As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them,” the power ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, chief ministers of many states including Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh have written to the prime minister on the issue. Several states including Punjab, Rajasthan have warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage, but the coal ministry had asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and has dismissed as “entirely misplaced” any fear of disruption in power supply.