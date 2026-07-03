Pay attention Delhiites! Power outages in THESE areas of Delhi on July 4 as electricity company issues advisory; Check list

Residents in several areas of Delhi are likely to face temporary power outages on July 4 due to scheduled maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. The power distribution company said the interruptions are necessary to carry out essential work on the network.

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Power cuts have been announced in Delhi for July 4. Representational Image

Delhi is likely to witness power cuts in several areas on July 4 as part of routine maintenance work, according to advisories issued by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL). The companies have urged consumers in the affected areas to plan accordingly.

Which areas will witness power cuts?

The power distribution company said electricity supply will be temporarily affected in various localities due to scheduled maintenance and infrastructure work. Consumers have been urged to take the outages into account while planning their day. The company said the exercise is essential for maintaining a stable and reliable power network.

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Here’s a look at when power cuts will take place in different areas of the city:

Janakpuri Division – There will be power cut in Block C-2C from 11:00 to 12:30.

Janakpuri Division – There will be power disruption in Block C-1 from 11:07 to 12:37.

Janakpuri Division – There will be power cut problem in Block J-8, Rajouri Garden Extension, Rajouri Garden from 12:00 to 14:00.

Palam Division – Power supply will be affected in Block P (Raj Nagar Extension), Block A-1 (Vijay Enclave, Mahavir Enclave) and Block B (Mangalpuri II) from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Nangloi Division- There will be power problem in DDA Park, Nihal Vihar, Adhyapak Nagar, Block B (Jwalapuri, Paschim Vihar) from 11:00 to 12:30.

Hauz Khas Division – There will be a power cut at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from 11:07 to 13:07.

Hauz Khas Division – Power supply will remain suspended in Block K, South Extension II from 14:08 to 14:23.

Sarita Vihar Division – There will be power cut in Mithapur from 11:00 to 13:00.

Dwarka Division – There will be problem of power cut in Suraj Vihar from 10:07 to 12:07.

Dwarka Division – Power supply will be disrupted in Block S, Mohan Garden (Rajapur Khurd) from 11:00 to 14:00.

What should residents know?

The power utility has encouraged residents to stay informed and promptly report any suspicious activity affecting electricity infrastructure. For updates on power supply, maintenance schedules and restoration progress, TNEB recommends using the ‘Minnagam’ portal, which provides real-time information.

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