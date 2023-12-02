Delhi Prisons Department Sacks 50 Officials, Including Tihar Jail Wardens, Over Mismatch In Biometrics And Photographs

Home

New Delhi: The Delhi Prisons Department has dismissed 50 officials, including Tihar Jail Wardens, after discovering a discrepancy between their biometric data and photographs. The department initiated an investigation after receiving reports of inconsistencies in the biometric data of some officials. A team of experts was formed to examine the data, and the findings revealed that 50 officials had tampered with their biometric information, as per a report covered by the news agency IANS.

Termination Notices Issued

The termination notices were issued by Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal after the DSSB identified these 50 candidates as ‘ineligible’, an official said. Of them, 39 are posted as warders, nine as assistant superintendents and two as matrons. These officials will be automatically terminated from service after a month.

“The Prisons Department in association with DSSSB conducted biometric and photograph verification of 477 officials out of which mismatch in biometrics and photograph was reported in case of these 50 officials. All of these officials had joined in the department in 2020 and are under probation,” the official added.

They are currently stationed at Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini prisons. The report also indicate that some other individuals appeared in the recruitment exam on their behalf.

