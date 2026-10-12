Delhi protest: INDIA bloc leaders march towards Supreme Court, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

INDIA bloc leaders marched toward the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and legal intervention against alleged voter list irregularities.

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Congress workers and others during a lunch hosted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for INDIA bloc leaders, for the second consecutive day, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Amid heavy police barricading and security deployments in New Delhi, leaders and MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc marched toward the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, 2026. Seeking judicial intervention to safeguard constitutional rights, the opposition escalated its protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged “vote theft” and flaws in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Sandeep Dikshit asserted that the ongoing campaign aims to expose electoral irregularities.

Political showdown between opposition INDIA bloc and electoral authorities

The political showdown between the opposition INDIA bloc and electoral authorities entered a critical legal phase on Monday, October 12, 2026. Defying heavy police barricades and multi-tier security cordons across central Delhi, opposition parliamentarians commenced a high-profile march toward the Supreme Court. Therefore, the entire Opposition is collectively going to Barakhamba Road. Let’s see where it goes from here.”

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the protest was part of a broader campaign that had been underway for some time. “This has been an ongoing protest. It did not begin today. This campaign has been underway since the day Rahul Gandhi first raised the issue of SIR at Indira Gandhi Bhawan and established, with facts, that it was a completely fraudulent, wrongful and deceptive process,” he said.

Dikshit added that the campaign had succeeded in drawing public attention to the issue, with students, organisations and political parties joining the movement. He said the protest would continue. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP was apprehensive about losing power.

“The BJP is scared. They know that power will not remain with them for much longer,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh demands CEC’s resignation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also demanded the CEC’s resignation, saying, “Vote theft; Gyanesh Kumar must resign.” AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We are going to Jantar Mantar to see whether the police stop us or allow us to proceed. We have the right to express our views.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party has been continuously fighting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and had launched the campaign in Bihar. He alleged that the Election Commission had become a “complete puppet” of the BJP and accused it of facilitating vote theft and conducting fraudulent elections.

(With inputs from agencies)