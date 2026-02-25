Delhi belongs to everyone, stand firmly with sisters from Northeast, says CM Rekha Gupta on racial abuse row

Home

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures strict action after racial abuse of Arunachal women in Malviya Nagar. Police arrest accused couple as leaders condemn discrimination and promise stronger protection measures.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has reacted to widespread condemnation after allegedly racist remarks directed at three women from Arunachal Pradesh. After meeting with officials today, she promised “those responsible will not be spared”, stating that it was “paramount” to keep every citizen of Delhi safe and respected. Delhi Police are investigating into the matter after the women lodged a complaint at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Violent argument broke out over ‘small issue’- what happened?

It is alleged that the women – two sisters and an UPSC aspirant – were at their rented home in Malviya Nagar on February 20 supervising maintenance work when dust and rubble from the property landed on another apartment below. Footage later emerged online of neighbours and the women from Arunachal Pradesh verbally abusing one another.

In complaints filed at Malviya Nagar Police Station, Delhi Police said the neighbours “threatened” the women and “used racial slurs”. The women then registered an FIR against their neighbours under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) “provoking the breach of peace Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief)”. The police have now booked the neighbours under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well.

Couple arrested for racial abuse

Delhi Police arrested two individuals, a man and a woman, in connection with the case on Wednesday evening. Officers named the arrested individuals as Ruby Jain and Harsh Singh who have been booked for racially abusing and harassing the women.

“Ruby Jain and Harsh Singh were arrested by Delhi police today after their interrogation and reviewing of the evidence,” Delhi Police said in a tweet. A third person suspected of involvement in the incident was also questioned by Delhi Police.

In a statement post-arrest, Singh’s lawyer claimed his client and Jain “did not have any intention” to racially abuse the girls from Arunachal Pradesh. He added: “They said they were ashamed.”

Many Indians have since criticised the Delhi Police for taking days to arrest the suspects including Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju who said stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

“The central government is serious about this incident,” Rijiju tweeted. “Strict action will be taken as per law.”

Opposition politicians – including Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – slammed authorities for failing to act sooner. Several Congress politicians including party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called on PM Modi to provide better security measures for citizens from the Northeast living in India’s metropolitan cities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issues statement on racial abuse incident

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also released an official statement yesterday addressing residents in Delhi. “Delhi belongs to everyone,” she said. “Everybody will feel safe and secure in Delhi.”

नॉर्थ ईस्ट की हमारी बहनों के साथ हुई इस घटना की मैं कड़ी निंदा करती हूं और उनके साथ मजबूती से खड़ी हूं। दिल्ली हर किसी की है। यहां हर नागरिक की गरिमा, सम्मान और सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है। मैं स्वयं उनसे मिलूंगी। पुलिस पूरी जिम्मेदारी से कानूनी कार्रवाई कर रही है और हम यह सुनिश्चित… pic.twitter.com/7CIRix6bC3 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 25, 2026

She further stated that her government will work towards providing safety to everyone residing in the national capital and will focus on people from the Northeast as well. CM Rekha Gupta also said that she will personally meet with the women who were allegedly abused by their neighbours.

